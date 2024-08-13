After power failure: customer must pay for damage

Cause of overvoltage in the grid

"The technician from Netz OÖ told us that this switch had to be replaced immediately," says Josef S., who immediately contacted his electrician. "The two experts then spoke to each other on the phone. They both assumed that the cause of the damage was a massive overvoltage in Netz OÖ's power supply network. Another cause for the short circuit in the overvoltage switch could be ruled out," explains the homeowner.