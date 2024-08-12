Second round in the “Reichart case”

For Judge Dietmar Nußbaumer, however, the facts of the case were different, especially as the press conference in question was explicitly aimed at Reichart. "If not Ms. Reichart, who else did you suspect of subsidy fraud?" he asked. Moosbrugger's answer was extremely erratic: "I had to tie it to something. But yes, of course you could have left out Reichart's name." The trial was adjourned and will continue on November 6.