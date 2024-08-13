Modern concepts
Airport gets a new look for 11 million euros
The excavators are rolling on the site of Klagenfurt Airport. Urgently needed investments are being made in order to send a clear signal for the new start from the public sector. "A total of eleven million euros are being invested," says airport managing director Maximilian Wildt.
Under the private management of the Lilihill Group, nothing has progressed at all in recent years, and following the buyback from the state and city, the airport now needs to invest again.
The terminal building and the catering area are being modernized, a General Aviation Center is being built, the gate area is being expanded and a hangar is being built to secure the BMI helicopter base in Klagenfurt.
Making up for years of standstill
"After years of standstill, we need to catch up in many areas. The aim is for the airport to become self-sufficient without public subsidies in five years' time," says Airport Managing Director Wildt. "Things are already looking much better for passengers at the airport."
The airport itself is also the operator of the new restaurant, which has been built with a roof at the entrance. "It is not only intended to appeal to air passengers. We are most concerned with the BMI base, where three to four police helicopters and their crews are to be accommodated," says Wildt. Construction is due to start in the fall. The leasing of company-owned land is also taking its course. "An area of 15,000 square meters will soon be put out to tender for lease," says Wildt.
New routes to attract passengers
The passenger figures for June are already available: at 15,384 passengers, the number of passengers remained the same as last year. However, in order to attract 200,000 passengers a year, new routes need to be offered. Tourism also needs to get on board. Large-scale vacation packages are to be sold in many countries. This is the only way Klagenfurt can keep up with Salzburg or Innsbruck. Currently, only one percent of all Carinthian holidaymakers arrive in the vacation destination by plane. "We are negotiating on many fronts," says Wildt.
