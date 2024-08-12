State sounds the alarm
Up to 36 degrees: heat warning for Innsbruck now!
Sweat, sweat and sweat some more! Temperatures above 30 degrees are currently making the whole country long to cool down! Innsbruck is turning into a veritable oven. The state of Tyrol and GeoSphere have now issued a heat warning for the state capital - the thermometer is set to climb up to 36 degrees.
"Up to and including Wednesday, GeoSphere Austria is constantly forecasting temperatures well above the 30 degree mark. In the provincial capital of Innsbruck, temperatures today, Monday, will reach up to 36 degrees - tropical nights cannot be ruled out up to and including Wednesday," warned the province of Tyrol in a press release.
More than 20 degrees even at night
This means "that temperatures of over 20 degrees can also be expected during the night." Although it is also warm during the day in the surrounding areas and other regions of Tyrol, the night-time temperatures here will usually fall below 20 degrees.
High temperatures can be dangerous, especially for people with weakened health.
High temperature, high humidity
"According to GeoSphere Austria, tropical air masses are characterized not only by a high air temperature, but also by high humidity. The air is therefore also perceived as particularly humid," say the experts, describing the special features of the current weather situation.
The high temperatures could be particularly dangerous for people with weakened health.
Plenty of fluids, light food
During prolonged heatwaves, the body can become dehydrated more quickly due to increased sweating. On hot days, the need for water increases to at least two liters a day. In addition, Tyrol's health director Theresa Geley emphasized that more attention should be paid to an easily digestible diet.
Dizziness, a racing heart or a feeling of weakness are the first signs of a lack of fluids in the body.
"Feeling dizzy, having a racing heart or feeling weak are the first signs of dehydration in the body. On hot days, sufficient fluid intake is crucial to reduce cardiovascular stress and maintain important metabolic processes. Heavy and fatty food puts additional strain on our bodies," says the health director.
