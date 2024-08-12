Here you have to pay the most for property

If Vienna is too expensive for you, you can get away with it more cheaply in Graz. While the price per square meter in Vienna is around 20 percent above the Austrian average, you pay 25 percent less than the average price in Graz. Or you can relocate to our southern neighbor Italy: In Turin, the average price per square meter is 2035 euros, in Rome 3359 euros and in Milan 4214 euros.