“Disgrace”: the mood in Russia is extremely tense

"Being led around by the nose"

Extensive public aid has been organized for the people evacuated from the border regions. However, there is little coverage of the military situation in the state media. This also annoys Maria, Denis' 35-year-old wife, who works in advertising. Nobody knows "what is happening", she says and criticizes that people are being "led around by the nose". Some TV programs report that "everything is as usual and the enemy has been stopped. But the people on the ground - we have relatives in Kursk - are talking about a disgrace."