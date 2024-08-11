Vorteilswelt
Bunny hop ...

Raygun hits the net after zero-point performance

Nachrichten
11.08.2024 17:06

Yes, what was that, wondered Olympic viewers in front of TV sets all over the world when they saw Australian Rachel Gunn (aka Raygun) at the breaking premiere in Paris. The reason: many sports fans would probably have believed themselves capable of this performance.

comment0 Kommentare

It all started with a strong gesture challenge from her opponent, followed by bunny hops and the world-famous floor wipe. Yes, even one or two of the judges couldn't help but laugh. In the end, however, the 36-year-old ended up with zero points. She lost all three battles in the preliminary round - all battles ended with a score of 0:18.

A bitter disappointment for Raygun: "All my moves are originals. Creativity is very important to me and that's why I try to put my art out there. Sometimes it appeals to the jury, sometimes it doesn't. I do my thing and it's art. That's what it's all about." 

Nevertheless, her unconventional performance is a hit on the internet - but probably not because of her artistic performance.

"The best break dancer we have"
But: Raygun won the Oceania Championships - and thus qualified for the games in Paris. She therefore also received backing from national coach Anna Meares. "Raygun has been a breakdancer for around 20 years and is a beloved member of the Olympic team. She has represented the Olympic team and the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm and she is the best breakdancer we have in Australia."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

