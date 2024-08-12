Plöckenpass: work continues after rock blasting

Bridging the gap for a long-term solution

Avalanche screens are to provide additional protection for the workers on the pass who are securing the traffic route. "The crucial demolition phase is now complete and the construction phase of all the protective measures required to protect the road and the serpentines can begin," explains Amirante, noting: "This will allow us to bridge the gap until an alternative solution is implemented." However, this will be a longer-term project - a tunnel solution, as some are calling for, will probably take over ten years.