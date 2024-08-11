Swift assassin: First picture of terror propaganda

The "Krone" has obtained a number of recordings that are supposed to show what makes the young Islamists tick. An item found in the wallet of the 17-year-old, who helped set up the stage in the stadium, illustrates his enthusiasm for the Islamic State terrorist militia and the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization. In addition to copies of the IS flag, on which the Islamic creed of Muslims ("There is no god but God") and the seal of the Prophet Mohammed are known to be found, investigators were also able to seize a map showing the global IS caliphate. In addition, the accomplice also had a modified form of the Adidas logo (see picture above) with him with reference to the 9/11 attacks in New York.