Radicalized men
Swift assassin: First picture of terror propaganda
The 19-year-old IS supporter who, together with a 17-year-old accomplice, is said to have planned a terrorist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium, now denies all the allegations against him. However, the results of the investigation so far point in a completely different direction. In addition to chemicals for making bombs and weapons, the Lower Austrian and his accomplice were also found to be carrying plenty of Islamic State propaganda.
The "Krone" has obtained a number of recordings that are supposed to show what makes the young Islamists tick. An item found in the wallet of the 17-year-old, who helped set up the stage in the stadium, illustrates his enthusiasm for the Islamic State terrorist militia and the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization. In addition to copies of the IS flag, on which the Islamic creed of Muslims ("There is no god but God") and the seal of the Prophet Mohammed are known to be found, investigators were also able to seize a map showing the global IS caliphate. In addition, the accomplice also had a modified form of the Adidas logo (see picture above) with him with reference to the 9/11 attacks in New York.
19-year-old announced "something big"
As reported, A. had sworn allegiance to IS just a few weeks ago and announced "something big" in messenger services. The Austrian secret services drew up a rough plan of attack: Slashing and stabbing weapons in combination with explosives were to have been used. "He wanted to kill himself and as many people as possible." A car was also to be used as a weapon to hit as many fans of US pop star Taylor Swift as possible outside the stadium and cause a huge bloodbath.
In his first interrogation by state security officers, the terror fanatic with North Macedonian roots spoke proudly and without remorse about his terrible plans for mass murder after swearing allegiance to IS. But now - behind bars - the 19-year-old is suddenly backtracking. According to his lawyer, the Burgenland criminal defense attorney Ina-Christin Stiglitz, A. now affirms: "I am not a terrorist."
Pre-trial detention also imposed on 18-year-old Iraqi
While A. and his 17-year-old accomplice have been in Wiener Neustadt prison since Thursday, the 18-year-old Iraqi has now also been remanded in custody. According to the current state of the investigation, he did not know anything about the alleged attack plans of the 19-year-old and was apparently not involved in his preparatory activities, but also possessed IS propaganda material and had recently sworn a similar oath of allegiance as the other two suspects.
The Iraqi - the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) has already initiated measures to revoke his residence status - made no statements to the journal judge regarding the accusations against him. He did not make any statement on the pre-trial detention order, which was legally effective until August 26. According to court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn, the grounds for detention were the risk of committing the crime and the risk of concealment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.