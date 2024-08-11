Is an internet star
Cult Olympian collapsed: Worries about shooter!
Sports shooter Kim Ye-ji collapsed during a press conference in her home country of South Korea. The 31-year-old finally regained consciousness in hospital. The South Korean became an internet star at the Olympic Games in Paris as the "smiling assassin".
Worries about the "smiling assassin"! At a press conference after her return from the Olympic Games in Paris, sports shooter Kim suddenly collapsed. The 31-year-old was immediately given medical treatment and then taken to hospital.
According to her management, the South Korean finally regained consciousness in hospital. They also denied reports that Kim had to be resuscitated. Rather, the collapse was a result of exhaustion and stress.
Enthusiasm generated for her sport
The 31-year-old now has to rest in hospital and will not be allowed to return home until she has fully recovered. In Paris, the sports shooter won silver in the air pistol shooting event. The South Korean caused a sensation with her coolness and almost emotionless composure. She appeared at the final in a black hoodie, a white cap and eye-catching glasses.
She eventually became a celebrated internet star as the "smiling assassin" - especially in her home country. "I received a lot of messages saying that people had learned a lot from me, that my attitude had given them hope. And others said they were inspired by me and wanted to try shooting," Kim recently said in an interview with the "Los Angeles Times", expressing her enthusiasm for the attention she was able to generate.
