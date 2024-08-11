Vorteilswelt
At the graduation ceremony

“Special honor” for Khelif and Lin at the closing ceremony

Nachrichten
11.08.2024 12:21

After their Olympic victories, the two female boxers at the center of a heated gender debate will receive a special honor. Algerian Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan have been named flag bearers for the closing ceremony on Sunday evening (tonight) by the National Olympic Committees of their respective countries.

Khelif will carry the Algerian flag together with 800-meter runner Djamel Sedjati at the closing ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris starting at 21:00. The 25-year-old won gold in the welterweight category. Lin, who is three years older and was crowned Olympic champion at featherweight, will lead Taiwan's team into the Stade de France alongside 200-meter sprinter Yang Chun-han.

There was a heated debate in Paris about Khelif and Lin's right to compete, which went far beyond the question of sporting fairness and left behind a heated socio-political atmosphere. Both boxers were excluded from the 2023 World Championships by the IBA, which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee, following gender tests that have not yet been clarified. According to the IBA, they would have had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants".

Lin Yu-ting (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Lin Yu-ting
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

The IOC called it an "arbitrary decision without due process" and allowed Khelif and Lin to take part in Paris. One of the reasons given was that the gender stated in the passport is decisive for admission to competitions in many sports.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
Folgen Sie uns auf