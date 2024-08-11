Olympic Marathon
Brave Olympic performance by Julia Mayer! She started the women's marathon on the final day with the 87th entry time, finishing in 55th place after 2:35:14 hours! "It couldn't have gone any better," she said jubilantly. The victory went to Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands.
Julia Mayer had prepared more meticulously for the challenge of the Olympic marathon in Paris than probably any other athlete. Especially for the 450 meters of elevation gain, the most poisonous of which were on the way to Versailles and on the way back from the south-eastern suburb, particularly as the latter section also included some steep downhill sections. "That's the biggest challenge of all," explained Mayer. "How much can I let it roll?"
She had trained on a route with Nussberg and Kahlenberg in Vienna. "That was the hardest training I've ever had," Mayer moaned in the run-up to the race. Especially as coach Vincent Vermeulen had demanded that she lengthen her stride. "Every time my stride got shorter, he shouted at me."
Catching up place by place
The Austrian set off from the start in front of the Paris City Hall with the 87th entry time out of 91 starters, but she did extremely well in the difficult conditions. Some participants gave up early on, others started too quickly. Mayer fought bravely over the 42.195 kilometers and moved up place by place. She was 78th after 15 kilometers, 74th at the halfway point and 65th after 35 kilometers. As she had hoped, Mayer had more energy left than many others on the final stretch, finishing 55th in front of the Invalides in 2:35:14.
The steep climb between kilometers 27 and 30 proved to be particularly brutal. "I thought I had stopped," Mayer admitted. "But luckily it was soon over." After that, her part of the race began, the downhill running that she had trained so hard for. "I picked up one after the other, overtaking runners I would never have believed I could beat," said Mayer in amazement, adding: "This race even surpassed my record run."
The Olympic marathon also offered a memorable race at the front, one of the most exciting finals ever. Even after 40 kilometers, a quintet remained with the Ethiopian-born Hassan, who had already had to let go in between, the two Kenyans Hellen Obiri and Sharon Lokedi as well as the Ethiopians Tigst Assefa and Amane Shankule. The pace increased and Shankule was the first to break away, followed by Lokedi after just over 41 kilometers. Assefa increased the pace in the final meters, but Hassan was able to follow.
Tussle on the finishing bends
The Ethiopian tried to hold on to her lead on the tight finishing bends and there was even a brief tussle before the Dutchwoman, who had already won bronze in the 5000 and 10,000 meters in Paris, found a way past and played to her sprinting strengths. In 2:22:55 she set a new Olympic record, as did Tamirat Tola (ÄTH) the day before. Assefa took silver in 2:22:58, Obiri took bronze in 2:23:10.
Mayer was also delighted when she heard the outcome of the race, as Hassan is a great role model. "It's just amazing to win here two days after the 10,000 meters, to win three medals in three races."
