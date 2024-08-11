Catching up place by place

The Austrian set off from the start in front of the Paris City Hall with the 87th entry time out of 91 starters, but she did extremely well in the difficult conditions. Some participants gave up early on, others started too quickly. Mayer fought bravely over the 42.195 kilometers and moved up place by place. She was 78th after 15 kilometers, 74th at the halfway point and 65th after 35 kilometers. As she had hoped, Mayer had more energy left than many others on the final stretch, finishing 55th in front of the Invalides in 2:35:14.