Spitz and Schober without a chance – golf gold to Ko

Spitz made five birdies and three bogeys on the final day and put her ball in the water on the very first hole. The 24-year-old from Lower Austria had mixed feelings afterwards. "Looking back, I certainly missed a lot. It wasn't far off the top 20. It's not outstanding, but definitely not bad either." The ÖGV golfer was quite satisfied with her performance on Saturday. "It was definitely a conciliatory finish. It certainly wasn't perfect, but I can take a lot of positives with me."