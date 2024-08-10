Vorteilswelt
Crash in round 4

Spitz and Schober without a chance – golf gold to Ko

Nachrichten
10.08.2024 18:34

Like the men's tournament, the women's Olympic golf tournament did not end happily for Austria. 

comment0 Kommentare

Emma Spitz made up three places with a final round of 70 on the par 72 course at Le Golf National near Versailles on Saturday and finished 29th with 290 strokes (2 over par), while Sarah Schober slipped back eleven places to 47th with a weak 79. Gold went to former world number one Lydia Ko from New Zealand.

Sarah Schober (Bild: GEPA)
Sarah Schober
(Bild: GEPA)

Spitz made five birdies and three bogeys on the final day and put her ball in the water on the very first hole. The 24-year-old from Lower Austria had mixed feelings afterwards. "Looking back, I certainly missed a lot. It wasn't far off the top 20. It's not outstanding, but definitely not bad either." The ÖGV golfer was quite satisfied with her performance on Saturday. "It was definitely a conciliatory finish. It certainly wasn't perfect, but I can take a lot of positives with me."

On the other hand, it was a bad day for Schober. The Styrian hit the water twice on the 13th hole and had to accept a double stroke loss. In the end, she had two birdies, seven bogeys and a double bogey on her scorecard. "I expected things to be a bit different today. The finish is bitter, the expectations were different," said the 32-year-old in the ORF interview and was close to tears. "The tee shots were actually good, but the green shots were extremely poor. Nothing fell when putting."

Schober finished the tournament with 300 strokes (12 over par) in 47th place out of 60 participants. Sepp Straka did not make it past 35th place in the men's competition. The conclusion from the red-white-red perspective is therefore mixed. Spitz nevertheless spoke of a "cool week because we played with the world's elite and in front of so many fans. The atmosphere here was amazing. I wish we had it like this every week."

(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At the top, New Zealand's Ko also holed out for gold on 13 despite a double bogey. After silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo three years ago, the 27-year-old completed her Olympic medal set. The Korean-born player won with 278 strokes (10 under par) ahead of Germany's Esther Henseleit (280). China's Lin Xiyu (281) took bronze. Top favorite Nelly Korda from the USA, Olympic champion in Tokyo, was only 22nd.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

