“Pille” put the savings pen to good use at the KAC!
The KAC's contract with the Heidi Horten Foundation expires next year - one of the reasons why the record champions are looking for a main sponsor.
Man with the money-saving pencil! KAC boss Oliver Pilloni made big savings at the record champions this year. He cut three real aces (Paul Postma, Lukas Haudum and Manuel Ganahl) and the Alps League team was discontinued. In total, around 1.5 million euros were saved from the five to six million budget. The farm team alone had swallowed up 600,000 euros.
Next season, the contract with the Heidi Horten Foundation, which has been pouring a hefty sum into the KAC's coffers every year, will expire. No reason to panic for Pilloni. "We made savings everywhere this year, with the team, coaches, physios and in the office," explains Pilloni. "We simply had to react wisely to inflation, everything became 15 to 20 percent more expensive. The KAC is on a good footing, we will also have a great team in the coming years."
Pilloni is eager to attack
What KAC still doesn't have, however, is a main sponsor. "Yes, we are looking for one. But it's not easy to find one in these difficult times. You can see that from the fact that even the flagship Infineon is having to cut staff. Fortunately, we have very large and good long-term sponsors in Kärntner Sparkasse, Stadtwerke and Kelag, which is reassuring."
And for this year, "Pille" is as aggressive as usual. "We've replaced the notable departures very well in terms of quality, and I have every confidence in my team again this year. The mix is right and we have a really great coaching team."
