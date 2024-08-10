Steve Jobs' yacht
Here 265 million dollars collide off the coast of Naples
A spectacular video shows how two mega yachts collided - together, the floating temples of luxury are worth a whopping 265 million dollars. One of the yachts was commissioned by the late Apple founder Steve Jobs and now belongs to his widow.
It's no wonder that the crew are losing their cool at the immense value of the yachts in this crash! In the clip currently doing the rounds on social media, the 78-metre-long Venus, which once belonged to Jobs, heads for the side deck of the 105-metre-long Lady Moura off the coast of Naples. The latter luxury vessel belongs to Mexican billionaire and business giant Ricardo Salinas.
This article shows the accident involving the mega yachts:
Gust is said to be to blame for crash
Although the crew of the Lady Moura tried to draw attention to the impending collision by shouting loudly and sounding the horn, a crash could no longer be prevented. The two ships are said to have been set on a collision course by a gust of wind. The Mexican billionaire posted the incident himself on Twitter.
Scratch will "cost a lot"
Salinas explained that his ship was anchored off the coast when it was rammed by the Venus. "The good thing is that nothing more than a scratch happened, but it's a big scratch that will cost a lot to repair, ha ha ha", the Mexican can obviously laugh about the accident. He urges his followers to buy Apple products "so that this little joke can be paid for".
"No shortage of assholes"
Afterwards, however, Salinas gets a little abusive: "I'm posting the video here so that you can see that there is no shortage of assholes in the world and you understand how important it is to have a responsible and attentive captain at the helm.
The Venus is also said to have been anchored when the collision happened. However, its crew blamed the other party involved in the accident: the Lady Moura had dropped anchor with twice the length of anchor chain that should have been used. As a result, the Mexican's ship was blown into Venus.
