Swift attack plans
What is known about the new suspect (18)
After the foiled terrorist attack on one of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, more and more suspects have been arrested. The most recently arrested suspect is 18 years old and an Iraqi citizen. However, he is said to have only known the main suspect (19) in passing ...
The Iraqi is also said to be an IS sympathizer, to have possessed propaganda material and to have shared it on social media. He also swore allegiance to the Islamic State a few days ago - in the form of a kind of chant.
However, there is currently no evidence that the young man was involved in the 19-year-old's attack plans or even knew about them, said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) on Friday in Nickelsdorf. The Iraqi is being investigated separately, as Nina Bussek from the Vienna public prosecutor's office also confirmed.
Lost residence status?
A decision on any applications will be made at the weekend. The Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) has initiated measures to revoke the 18-year-old's residence status.
The main suspect and a 17-year-old were remanded in custody on Friday afternoon due to the danger of committing a crime. The period will initially run until August 23. The two have been in Wiener Neustadt prison since Thursday.
As reported, the confessed 19-year-old is said to have been planning an attack on one of three Swift concerts scheduled for Vienna at the end of July. He already had functional liquid explosives that he had made himself. The Lower Austrian with North Macedonian roots wanted to drive his car into a crowd of "Swifties" in front of the Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday or Friday and kill as many people as possible. He was arrested at his home in Ternitz on Wednesday.
Hopefully, it comes as no surprise to anyone that the United States naturally has an abiding focus on counterterrorism.
John Kirby, US-Sicherheitsrat
Information from the USA
The US government has since confirmed that it shared intelligence information with Austrian authorities. "I hope it comes as no surprise to anyone that the United States, of course, has an enduring focus on counterterrorism," said John Kirby from the National Security Council.
They work closely with partners around the world to monitor and counter threats. The information on Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna should be seen in this context.
