What is known about the new suspect (18)

As reported, the confessed 19-year-old is said to have been planning an attack on one of three Swift concerts scheduled for Vienna at the end of July. He already had functional liquid explosives that he had made himself. The Lower Austrian with North Macedonian roots wanted to drive his car into a crowd of "Swifties" in front of the Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday or Friday and kill as many people as possible. He was arrested at his home in Ternitz on Wednesday.