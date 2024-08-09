The Gols folk festival is officially open!

Many highlights in the coming days

The Gols folk festival now lasts another nine days. The beer tapping ceremony with Mayor Kilian Brandstätter will take place in the beer tent at 7 pm on Saturday, with "Bärenstark" and "Die Taktlosen" providing the music. The "White Night" takes place in the arena at 9 pm. On Sunday, the Volksfest day starts at 11 am. The ORF Frühschoppen will take place, the "Schönerrasen Kroftcup" will feature Muckis and Nik P. will perform in the evening. But that's not all. On Monday, the mother-in-law charmer himself will perform. Will Hansi Hinterseer also be wearing his bear boots in hot Gols? Probably not! Nevertheless, he is certainly worth seeing and hearing. The exact festival program can be found at golservolksfest.at - just take a look, because there's sure to be something for everyone. By the way: there will be fireworks again this year. When? On Wednesday from 10 pm. Have fun!