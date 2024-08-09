For the 55th time
The Gols folk festival is officially open!
The day before there was a quick downpour, but at the opening on Friday evening the weather was perfect and the atmosphere was great.
As is tradition, a glass of Volksfest wine and Grammelpogatscherl were served to all opening guests in front of the Jetel-Haus.
Then, led by the Musikverein, the guests made their way to the wine tent and into action: Governor Hans Peter Doskozil opened the folk festival and business fair.
But even before the official opening, there was something to see and, above all, to hear: Wolfgang Ambros took to the Weinzelt stage at 6 p.m. and did a sound check. Within a very short time, the tent was well filled, people were filming, singing along and clapping. The Austropopper took it easy and conjured a few "oide Hodan" out of his hat for his fans in advance.
Many highlights in the coming days
The Gols folk festival now lasts another nine days. The beer tapping ceremony with Mayor Kilian Brandstätter will take place in the beer tent at 7 pm on Saturday, with "Bärenstark" and "Die Taktlosen" providing the music. The "White Night" takes place in the arena at 9 pm. On Sunday, the Volksfest day starts at 11 am. The ORF Frühschoppen will take place, the "Schönerrasen Kroftcup" will feature Muckis and Nik P. will perform in the evening. But that's not all. On Monday, the mother-in-law charmer himself will perform. Will Hansi Hinterseer also be wearing his bear boots in hot Gols? Probably not! Nevertheless, he is certainly worth seeing and hearing. The exact festival program can be found at golservolksfest.at - just take a look, because there's sure to be something for everyone. By the way: there will be fireworks again this year. When? On Wednesday from 10 pm. Have fun!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
