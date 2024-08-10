A great magic that attracts and makes you happy

Today, Saturday, the 28th Altstadtzauber (Old Town Magic) is still attracting visitors to the alleyways and squares of the Renaissance city of Klagenfurt. Until the afternoon, everyone can find what they may never have been looking for at the flea market. From 2 p.m., small artists will amaze visitors. In the evening, bands play music of almost all genres on four stages. For the first time, the city magistrates invite you to a morning pint on the Neuer Platz on Saturday afternoon: The Hauskant'n Trio will be playing from 11.30 am. At midnight, the Supernova fire show begins as the highlight and finale of the Old Town Magic.