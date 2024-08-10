Vorteilswelt
Old town magic 2024

A great magic that attracts and makes you happy

Nachrichten
10.08.2024 05:59

Honorable gentlemen in colorful doublets, curiosities and beauty, jugglers, musicians and surprises on every corner: Altstadtzauber is! Today, Klagenfurt's city center once again invites you to enjoy and marvel.

Are you going? In the past few days you've often heard conversations like this; on Friday everyone met in Klagenfurt: at the Altstadtzauber!

Those who come every year have a rough schedule: First, it's off to the flea market. Children sell their toys on the cathedral square, while Carinthians who have cleared out their attics and cellars and professional traders set up their stalls all around.

Music, culinary delights and a cozy atmosphere on Neuer Platz by the Krone stage. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Music, culinary delights and a cozy atmosphere on Neuer Platz by the Krone stage.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Refreshing treats at Eislisl on Heuplatz. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Refreshing treats at Eislisl on Heuplatz.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Ilse has radios from every decade. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Ilse has radios from every decade.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Walter Lamprecht and Matthias Wurzer found what they were looking for with visitors at the flea market. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Walter Lamprecht and Matthias Wurzer found what they were looking for with visitors at the flea market.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
"Krone" reading fox Theo and Christian. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
"Krone" reading fox Theo and Christian.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
City judges test amusement devices. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
City judges test amusement devices.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
A surprise at every corner! (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
A surprise at every corner!
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The children's world in the Landhaus courtyard with jumping, face painting... (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The children's world in the Landhaus courtyard with jumping, face painting...
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Burgrave Willi Noll and summer magistrate Stefan Lindner: "If the visitors enjoy the Old Town Magic as much as we do, then that's great!" (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Burgrave Willi Noll and summer magistrate Stefan Lindner: "If the visitors enjoy the Old Town Magic as much as we do, then that's great!"
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
City judges Carlo Egger, Jürgen Thurner and aspirant Hans Schaunig motivate people to donate with charm and humor to help where it is needed in Carinthia. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
City judges Carlo Egger, Jürgen Thurner and aspirant Hans Schaunig motivate people to donate with charm and humor to help where it is needed in Carinthia.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

"This is a Weltron from America, with special cassettes," Ilse explains one of her unusual radios. Claudia offers rings from the 1920s and a silver jam spoon with a tip: "You use it to spoon out the jar cleanly." Postcards from the past, Swatch watches from the 90s, Monchichi cuddly toys and "U(h)r animals" made from parts of watches, fine candlesticks, deer crickets, lily porcelain: it's almost impossible not to find something at Europe's largest inner-city flea market.

Facts & Figures

Today, Saturday, the 28th Altstadtzauber (Old Town Magic) is still attracting visitors to the alleyways and squares of the Renaissance city of Klagenfurt. Until the afternoon, everyone can find what they may never have been looking for at the flea market. From 2 p.m., small artists will amaze visitors. In the evening, bands play music of almost all genres on four stages. For the first time, the city magistrates invite you to a morning pint on the Neuer Platz on Saturday afternoon: The Hauskant'n Trio will be playing from 11.30 am. At midnight, the Supernova fire show begins as the highlight and finale of the Old Town Magic.

After the flea market stroll, the professional visitor to the Old Town Magic can fortify himself: hearty, sweet, refreshing - there is something for every taste. Then it's time to reduce the analytical adult mindset and walk through the alleyways with the enthusiasm of a child: There are surprises at every corner.

In the evening, the already enchanted visitor sits in front of one of the four stages with friends or those who are about to become friends, enjoys the music and celebrates. Would you like to experience this too? Let yourself be enchanted today at the Stadtrichter family festival!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

