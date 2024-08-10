Old town magic 2024
A great magic that attracts and makes you happy
Honorable gentlemen in colorful doublets, curiosities and beauty, jugglers, musicians and surprises on every corner: Altstadtzauber is! Today, Klagenfurt's city center once again invites you to enjoy and marvel.
Are you going? In the past few days you've often heard conversations like this; on Friday everyone met in Klagenfurt: at the Altstadtzauber!
Those who come every year have a rough schedule: First, it's off to the flea market. Children sell their toys on the cathedral square, while Carinthians who have cleared out their attics and cellars and professional traders set up their stalls all around.
"This is a Weltron from America, with special cassettes," Ilse explains one of her unusual radios. Claudia offers rings from the 1920s and a silver jam spoon with a tip: "You use it to spoon out the jar cleanly." Postcards from the past, Swatch watches from the 90s, Monchichi cuddly toys and "U(h)r animals" made from parts of watches, fine candlesticks, deer crickets, lily porcelain: it's almost impossible not to find something at Europe's largest inner-city flea market.
Facts & Figures
Today, Saturday, the 28th Altstadtzauber (Old Town Magic) is still attracting visitors to the alleyways and squares of the Renaissance city of Klagenfurt. Until the afternoon, everyone can find what they may never have been looking for at the flea market. From 2 p.m., small artists will amaze visitors. In the evening, bands play music of almost all genres on four stages. For the first time, the city magistrates invite you to a morning pint on the Neuer Platz on Saturday afternoon: The Hauskant'n Trio will be playing from 11.30 am. At midnight, the Supernova fire show begins as the highlight and finale of the Old Town Magic.
After the flea market stroll, the professional visitor to the Old Town Magic can fortify himself: hearty, sweet, refreshing - there is something for every taste. Then it's time to reduce the analytical adult mindset and walk through the alleyways with the enthusiasm of a child: There are surprises at every corner.
In the evening, the already enchanted visitor sits in front of one of the four stages with friends or those who are about to become friends, enjoys the music and celebrates. Would you like to experience this too? Let yourself be enchanted today at the Stadtrichter family festival!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
