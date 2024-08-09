Local hero Reiter put on a monster block show

"Little" Reiter with monster blocks

In the battle for group victory and a direct place in the quarter-finals, the "only" 176.5 centimeter tall Reiter literally outdid himself and thrilled the crowd with several monster blocks. Nevertheless, the match was lost 19:21, 23:25. "In the end, it doesn't help if you deliver the action of the match but lose in the end," said Reiter, who will fight for a quarter-final ticket against Ochaya/Kunerth in the intermediate round today.