Hinteregger out early
Local hero Reiter put on a monster block show
The Wolfurt Trophy, which this year is also about the state championship title, got off to a brilliant start. After a monster set in the morning, in which 72 (!) points were played, Ländle-Beachboy Jakob Reiter had the center court boiling for the first time in the afternoon with - for him - unusual monster blocks.
Game number two on the beach volleyball center court was already a show. Maxi Trummer and Christoph Dressel won set one against Flo Ertl and Johnny Kratz 35:33 (!) after a great fight and then took the second set and the match 22:20.
Relief after opening win
Local hero Jakob Reiter and his Styrian partner Philipp Waller got off to a brilliant start against Matthias Mostböck/Lukas Friedl from Lower Austria. After just 32 minutes, the duo left the court as 21:15, 21:13 winners. "It looked easy, but it was difficult," analyzed Reiter. "It's never easy coming into a tournament like this. We're happy that we took our chances, that gives us confidence."
"Little" Reiter with monster blocks
In the battle for group victory and a direct place in the quarter-finals, the "only" 176.5 centimeter tall Reiter literally outdid himself and thrilled the crowd with several monster blocks. Nevertheless, the match was lost 19:21, 23:25. "In the end, it doesn't help if you deliver the action of the match but lose in the end," said Reiter, who will fight for a quarter-final ticket against Ochaya/Kunerth in the intermediate round today.
Heroic fight went unrewarded
The tournament is already over for Sarah Hinteregger. The player from Wolfurt and her partner Laura Rieger put up a heroic fight against Wiesmeyr/Hohenauer in game one, which they ultimately lost 22:24, 13:21 - and cost them a lot of energy. Which they lacked in the second pool match. There they lost very clearly to Puškina/Hackforth with 10:21, 17:21.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
