Sprightly Methuselah
Firefighter Willi celebrates his 100th birthday
Comrades from Braunau surprised their oldest member with a celebration in the operations building. The mentally still very sprightly senior joined the volunteer fire brigade an incredible 86 years ago. And he remains loyal to his organization and is concerned about its future.
When Wilhelm Wagner joined the volunteer fire department at the age of 14, the Second World War was still a long way off. It was his father who persuaded him to do so, proving that he had a golden touch. Because 86 years later - at the proud age of 100 - Wagner is still a member.
War and captivity
Willi was born in Rohrbach im Mühlkreis on August 8, 1924, the third of seven children. After school, he became a surveying technician, but then had to go to war. Wagner was taken prisoner by the Russians, from which he was only released in 1949.
While working in a surveying office in his home town, he met Anna, whom he married in 1950 and with whom he had two daughters (Jutta and Johanna). Despite moving to different places for work - including St. Johann/Pongau and Tamsweg - he always remained a firefighter with heart and soul. "I was a platoon leader and boat driver," he explains.
From December 22, 1960, Willi was on duty for the Braunau fire department. He still maintains close contact with his comrades. "But I can no longer go out because of knee problems," he says.
Idea of a household levy
The grandfather of three and great-grandfather of two (a third great-grandchild is on the way) still thinks a lot about the fire department. "I think it would be good if every household had to pay 10 to 15 euros a month to the fire department for technical purchases, just like with the radio license fee. They would then no longer have to go begging from the municipalities."
His comrades surprised him with a celebration to mark his 100th birthday. When asked what should change in the operational organization in the future, Willi said: "Nothing at all - the camaraderie should stay the same!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
