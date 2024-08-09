Vorteilswelt
What's behind it all

Altstadtzauber: How the day goes for city judges

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 18:00

Klagenfurt's biggest city festival has begun: For the 28th time, the city magistrates invite you to Clagenfurth in the old town, where not only music and culinary delights, but also over 200 street acts await. The "Krone" wanted to find out what goes on behind the scenes and accompanied the town magistrates on their tasks on Friday.

Organizing a festival of this size is no mean feat - that's for sure! But what tasks are actually involved? As well as looking for sponsorship, obtaining permits and planning the various acts in advance, the city judges don't get bored during the Altstadtzauber either.

The "Krone" accompanied the city judges on Friday, took a look behind the scenes and found out everything that is needed for the two-day event to run smoothly.

"An intensive weekend"
"The day starts very early and ends very late - it's an intense weekend," says city judge Willi Noll. In addition to dealing with the authorities, the set-up also has to be supervised: "So that everything runs as planned!" Of course, the acts also have to be booked in advance and the schedule written: "The official permits are very important in any case," as Stefan Lindner reveals to the Krone.

Collecting donations for an average of ten hours
"My job here at the entrance to the flea market is to collect donations - because every euro counts!" says city judge Jürgen Thurner. This year, donations are being collected for children's cancer charities and storm victims. "Of course, we try not to stand directly in the sun, after all, every town judge stands there for an average of ten hours."

Zitat Icon

The most important task, however, is to ensure that our many visitors have a good time!

Willi Noll, Burggraf

Hundreds of hours of work for the flea market
"Hundreds of hours of work have to be put in beforehand so that the flea market can take place," says town judge Harald Janesch. This includes arranging the stands and checking the official requirements: "It's a huge amount of work!" Work is already underway for next year as soon as the flea market ends.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
