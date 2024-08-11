Bundesliga ticker
Austria Vienna against WAC from 5pm LIVE
Second matchday in the Bundesliga: Vienna's Austria host WAC. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 5 pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
After the European Cup exit and the opening defeat in the Bundesliga, the mood of crisis has spread at Austria earlier than probably ever before in a season. In the home game against the first league leaders WAC, the Violets must avert a false start. Hopes are also pinned on Aleksandar Dragovic, who will don the purple kit of his favorite club again after more than 13 years.
Hopeful Dragovic
"He has been able to complete the training sessions very well. I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll see him," said Austria coach Stephan Helm. How long Dragovic will play will be determined in close consultation with the player. In his long journey abroad, Dragovic won nine championship titles in Switzerland, Ukraine and most recently in Serbia. Now he is to breathe stability into the Austria defense.
This will be necessary in order to silence the criticism of the distribution circle. Last week was one to forget for the "Veilchen". The penalty shoot-out defeat to Ilves Tampere hurt both in sporting and economic terms. In the league, Austria failed to open the season at Blau-Weiß Linz for the sixth time in a row - partly due to hair-raising mistakes.
The mood at WAC was different. The team from Wolfsberg showed enviable early form in the Carinthian derby against Klagenfurt. The deserved 4:1 victory also made Dietmar Kühbauer's side the first league leaders of the season. "We played a good game and got our first three-pointer," said Kühbauer. The following day, the full focus was already on Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.