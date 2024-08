Warm-up program with cool and hot hits

I don't want to miss Münchener Freiheit, Claudia Jung and of course the Frühschoppen." However, Heidemarie Kaiser still has a lot to do to make this happen. "I've just finished chemotherapy after breast cancer. And I've even booked a massage therapist for this weekend. So that I'm fit and can see lots of artists," says Kaiser, who wants to be ready for the "Krone" festival. And she is not alone in this. Anna Brandstetter is looking forward to the "Edelseer" and came to the warm-up yesterday to see musical singer Nik Raspotnik. The man who performed the hits of Udo Jürgens, Tom Jones, Elvis and Peter Alexander.