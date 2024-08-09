Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Olympic sponsorship

No Samsung cell phones for athletes from North Korea

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 09:32

Athletes competing at the Olympic Games in Paris receive a few treats from the sponsors of the Games - expensive luxury smartphones from Samsung, for example. But not all of them. The North Korean delegation did not receive the gift from hostile South Korea.

comment0 Kommentare

All 10,500 Olympic participants, with the exception of the North Koreans, received smartphones from the South Korean company Samsung. The electronics giant is one of the biggest sponsors of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Its spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that no cell phones were issued to the North Koreans. 14 athletes from North Korea are taking part in the Summer Games in Paris. The isolated country is subject to UN sanctions, which also include smartphones.

Samsung distributes folding phones for 20 million dollars
In fact, the Olympic athletes will even receive a limited edition of the new Galaxy Z Flip 6, whose display can be folded in half. According to the blog sammobile.com, which specializes in Samsung hardware, Samsung is spending 20 million dollars on the campaign.

For Olympic athletes who prefer to use a different smartphone, the hardware donation is at least a welcome opportunity to turn their smartphone into money. While the Games are still underway, the first offers from athletes who want to resell their Samsung-sponsored smartphones are circulating on eBay and other online marketplaces.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Samsung
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf