Moped rider left injured on the ground

At around 2.20 p.m., the young woman was riding her moped on Höchsterstraße in the left-hand turning lane towards Josef-Ganahl-Straße when, out of nowhere, her two-wheeler was hit on the right-hand side by a car. The woman crashed and sustained various injuries and bruises on impact. The unknown driver did not behave in an exemplary manner: instead of attending to the slightly injured woman, he stepped on the gas and fled the scene.