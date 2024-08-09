"Lord of the Rings" role
Cate Blanchett shocks with crazy salary revelation
She was the only real Hollywood superstar in the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, which grossed almost 3 billion dollars at the global box office. Now Cate Blanchett has shocked everyone by revealing how much she was paid for the role of the mighty Elf Galadriel. Or more precisely: how low.
In the TV show "Watch What Happens Live!", she was asked by presenter Andy Cohen for which film project she had collected the biggest paycheck. Before the Oscar winner could answer, Cohen guessed that it must have been Peter Jackson's trilogy.
"No one really got any money"
Blanchett started laughing: "Are you kidding? No, nobody really got paid to make these movies."
Cohen was visibly confused: "But then surely you got a big slice of the revenue share?" The actress shook her head: "No, there was no such thing back then. There was nothing at all! I just wanted to work with the guy who made 'Braindead'." This was a zombie comedy that Jackson made famous in 1992.
Blanchett then continued: "So the bottom line is that I got free sandwiches and got to keep my (elven) ears. But nobody got paid."
"Would play it again in a heartbeat"
This almost coincides with the comments made by lead actor Orlando Bloom, who played the Elf Legolas. He revealed on the "Howard Stern Show" in 2019 that his fee for all three films totaled just 175,000 dollars.
This was not a problem for him at all - on the contrary: "It was the greatest gift of my life to have been given this role. I would do it again in a heartbeat - for half the money."
