Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Lord of the Rings" role

Cate Blanchett shocks with crazy salary revelation

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 08:11

She was the only real Hollywood superstar in the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, which grossed almost 3 billion dollars at the global box office. Now Cate Blanchett has shocked everyone by revealing how much she was paid for the role of the mighty Elf Galadriel. Or more precisely: how low.

comment0 Kommentare

In the TV show "Watch What Happens Live!", she was asked by presenter Andy Cohen for which film project she had collected the biggest paycheck. Before the Oscar winner could answer, Cohen guessed that it must have been Peter Jackson's trilogy.

"No one really got any money"
Blanchett started laughing: "Are you kidding? No, nobody really got paid to make these movies."

Cate Blanchett as the Elf Galadriel in "Lord of the Rings" (Bild: ' PHOTO PRESS SERVICE)
Cate Blanchett as the Elf Galadriel in "Lord of the Rings"
(Bild: ' PHOTO PRESS SERVICE)

Cohen was visibly confused: "But then surely you got a big slice of the revenue share?" The actress shook her head: "No, there was no such thing back then. There was nothing at all! I just wanted to work with the guy who made 'Braindead'." This was a zombie comedy that Jackson made famous in 1992.

Blanchett then continued: "So the bottom line is that I got free sandwiches and got to keep my (elven) ears. But nobody got paid."

"Would play it again in a heartbeat"
This almost coincides with the comments made by lead actor Orlando Bloom, who played the Elf Legolas. He revealed on the "Howard Stern Show" in 2019 that his fee for all three films totaled just 175,000 dollars.

This was not a problem for him at all - on the contrary: "It was the greatest gift of my life to have been given this role. I would do it again in a heartbeat - for half the money."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf