After the first half-year

Rosenbauer improved, but still in the red

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 07:46

Rosenbauer closed 2023 with a profit, which CEO Sebastian Wolf described as a "partial success". After the first half of 2024, the firefighting equipment supplier has a lot of positive things to report, but also a negative result for the period - amounting to minus 5.2 million euros.

First the course set for a capital increase, then the entry of Robau around KTM boss Stefan Pierer, Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz and two companies of Raiffeisen Upper Austria, which will also take over the majority by the end of the year - due to the upcoming changes in the balance of power at Rosenbauer, the company, which operates from Leonding (Upper Austria), has received a lot of attention in recent weeks.

Revenues rose to 534.6 million euros
Apart from this, everyday life at the world's largest fire equipment supplier continued as normal. And there is a lot to be proud of: the company increased its turnover to 534.6 million euros in the first half of 2024, an increase of 74.1 million euros compared to the first half of 2023. While operating earnings before interest and taxes climbed to 14.4 million euros, the result for the period also improved, although it remained in the red - minus 5.2 million euros.

Zitat Icon

The process changes we have introduced are necessary in order to reduce the amount of capital tied up in our business. We will also implement the planned capital increase by the end of the year, thereby improving our equity base.

Sebastian Wolf, Vorstandschef Rosenbauer

"The results for the first half of the year show that the price increases and implemented improvements are working. They make me confident that we will achieve our targets for 2024," says CEO Sebastian Wolf. Many efforts are being made to become even faster in production and reduce costs.

There is still homework to be done across the Group
"We have made further important improvements in recent months, for example in supply chain management and throughput times in vehicle production, but there is still homework to be done across the Group," says CFO Markus Richter.

Demand is developing well for the company, particularly in the Middle East and America. Incoming orders rose to 744.2 million euros in the first half of 2024.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
