Rosenbauer improved, but still in the red

Revenues rose to 534.6 million euros

Apart from this, everyday life at the world's largest fire equipment supplier continued as normal. And there is a lot to be proud of: the company increased its turnover to 534.6 million euros in the first half of 2024, an increase of 74.1 million euros compared to the first half of 2023. While operating earnings before interest and taxes climbed to 14.4 million euros, the result for the period also improved, although it remained in the red - minus 5.2 million euros.