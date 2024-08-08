Local hero is better prepared than ever before

"After we had a great time together in Carinthia a few years ago, Jakob was my first choice when it came to who I would play with in Wolfurt," Philipp Waller reveals with a grin. "Actually, he just wants to have a home tournament," counters local hero Reiter with a laugh. You can tell straight away that the 28-year-old army athlete and the 26-year-old Dornbirn native, who trained together for the first time on the center court on the Bregenzer Ach on Wednesday, have a great sense of humour. "Before that, I was able to complete two sessions with Lorenz Petutschnig and Flo Schnetzer," says the Ländle beach boy. "I've never managed so many training sessions before a tournament this season."