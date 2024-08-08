Vorteilswelt
Wolfurttrophy starts

Local hero is better prepared than ever before

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 18:55

Jakob Reiter will start the legendary Wolfurttrophy on Friday with top player Philipp Waller, which this year also includes the state championship titles in beach volleyball. The 26-year-old from Dornbirn will be better prepared than ever before this season. Nevertheless, the 2019 Trophy winner is keeping his head down: "The first eight teams can all win medals here!"

comment0 Kommentare

"After we had a great time together in Carinthia a few years ago, Jakob was my first choice when it came to who I would play with in Wolfurt," Philipp Waller reveals with a grin. "Actually, he just wants to have a home tournament," counters local hero Reiter with a laugh. You can tell straight away that the 28-year-old army athlete and the 26-year-old Dornbirn native, who trained together for the first time on the center court on the Bregenzer Ach on Wednesday, have a great sense of humour. "Before that, I was able to complete two sessions with Lorenz Petutschnig and Flo Schnetzer," says the Ländle beach boy. "I've never managed so many training sessions before a tournament this season."

Philipp Waller (at bat) and Jakob Reiter already harmonized very well in training.
Philipp Waller (at bat) and Jakob Reiter already harmonized very well in training.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Waller has his sights set on his second Wolfurt Trophy triumph after 2020.
Waller has his sights set on his second Wolfurt Trophy triumph after 2020.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
The duo already played a Pro80 tournament together in Graz in 2022 - and won back then.
The duo already played a Pro80 tournament together in Graz in 2022 - and won back then.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Reiter feels right at home at his home tournament, which he won in 2019.
Reiter feels right at home at his home tournament, which he won in 2019.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
The center court is ready for some hot beach action.
The center court is ready for some hot beach action.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)

When it comes to setting goals, however, Jakob is his usual downbeat self: "The field of participants is very evenly matched this year, so I think the top eight teams are capable of winning a medal. Our aim is to start with a win and make it straight through to the quarter-finals with another victory on Friday."

They both know how to be successful at the Wolfurt Trophy. Reiter won the title alongside Simon Baldauf exactly five years ago. A year later, Waller and Julian Hörl took the title together. "That was also the last time I competed here," recalls the Styrian, who only narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Olympic tournament in Paris this year. "If there wasn't an international tournament to play at the same time, I would come here every year. It's simply a very cool event where you feel completely at ease as a player." 

Men's 1st round schedule on Friday

8.30 a.m.

Seiser/Grössig vs. Nedetzky/Kindl Center Court Pool B

Hammarberg/Berger vs. Zwicklhuber/Kitzmüller Court A

Trauth/Antoni vs. Grasserbauer/Kandolf Court 3 A

9.30 a.m.

Trummer/Dressler vs. Ertl/Kratz Center Court C

Schnetzer/Petutschnig vs. Köstler/Köstler Court 2 C

F. Friedl/Huber vs. Ochaya/Kunert Court 3 B

10.30 a.m.

Reiter/Waller vs. Mostböck/L. Friedl Center Court D

Leitner/Pascariuc vs. Klemen/Sponer Court 2 D

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
