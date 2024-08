Shots fired from a house: Graz man arrested by police

There was great excitement in Graz-Straßgang on Wednesday afternoon! Following an emergency call, several police patrols drove to an apartment building in Straßganger Straße. Witnesses reported that a 28-year-old man had shot out of the building with a firearm. The Cobra and the rapid reaction forces quickly had the situation under control and were able to arrest the suspect. They discovered a blank-firing pistol and an airsoft gun in his apartment. Investigations into the exact circumstances are ongoing.