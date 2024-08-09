1st networking meeting
Wind turbine opponents move closer together
Regulations for the construction of industrial wind turbines are looser than ever, and the protection of nature and local residents often play a subordinate role. Although many have doubts, many do not want to take part in protest actions. An event with organizations from all over Austria is now intended to create a strong headwind.
On a natural meadow in Neuaigen near Tulln on September 8, everything will revolve around one topic - the current boom in wind turbines. "We don't want to pillory alternative energy," says Angelika Starkl. The gardening expert deliberately starts the "Krone" talk with a standard phrase used by many wind turbine opponents: "Our event aims to preserve our habitat and nature. Because more and more turbines are being placed in locations that are not suitable for nature and landscape conservation reasons."
There are many small initiatives that have to start from scratch. We now want to advise and network as many wind industry opponents as possible throughout Austria.
Event-Organisatorin Angelika Starkl
At the event, which starts at 2 pm, there will also be a speech pavilion where anyone can speak freely. Starkl: "However, the focus will be on networking and information - the peaceful character will be emphasized by music and culinary delights."
It's getting tight - in the lines and in the construction zones
The company is currently in the process of inviting citizens' initiatives from all over Austria to the event. There will be information stands where people can get tips, especially those who don't have the time to defend themselves against a project. Often, however - despite the concerns of many others - nobody wants to put themselves in the spotlight because they fear disadvantages, for example due to a delicate situation with problems at work.
Industry and political representatives want a "boost"
According to the state government, 200 wind turbines are to be added in Lower Austria or are already under construction: "In order to keep land consumption low, there are massive procedural simplifications for the repowering of old turbines."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
