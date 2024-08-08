Automation specialist cuts up to 240 jobs

Social plan negotiated with works council

The reduction in staff is to be completed by the end of the year, it is said. How will this work? B&R is relying on natural fluctuation, retirements, voluntary redundancies and retraining. The company's aim is to have to take as few steps as possible itself. In any case, precautions have been taken: a social plan has been negotiated with employee representatives. There is also the possibility of training within an employment foundation.