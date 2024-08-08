In Austria
Automation specialist cuts up to 240 jobs
Due to the enormous demand, B&R even had an additional weekend shift in Eggelsberg (Upper Austria) until February 2024 with employees hired specifically for this purpose. Now, like many others, the automation specialist is struggling with falling order numbers. The result: up to 240 jobs will be cut!
"All necessary steps are being examined to accelerate innovation and production. The focus is on sales and on perfecting processes and operating procedures," B&R announced in mid-June, while also announcing a cost-cutting program.
Saving pencil in the administration
Since Thursday afternoon, the employees of the automation specialist, which operates from Eggelsberg, have known what this means for them. The company, which is part of the ABB Group, is also making cuts to its workforce. Up to 240 jobs in Austria will be lost in administration.
Social plan negotiated with works council
The reduction in staff is to be completed by the end of the year, it is said. How will this work? B&R is relying on natural fluctuation, retirements, voluntary redundancies and retraining. The company's aim is to have to take as few steps as possible itself. In any case, precautions have been taken: a social plan has been negotiated with employee representatives. There is also the possibility of training within an employment foundation.
In recent years, B&R has invested millions in the expansion of the Eggelsberg site and built a campus there. All signs pointed to growth and demand was booming until the war in Ukraine, rising energy costs, inflation and general uncertainty put a stop to the success story. Most recently, the company employed 2500 people.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.