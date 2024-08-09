Long building procedures put “location at risk”

The big party is over, the hangover mood in the construction industry is now omnipresent. The explosive crisis mix of rising costs and falling demand has left its mark. Even the construction cranes that can still be seen in many places in Graz cannot hide this fact. In the provincial capital, however, real estate experts also identify another reason for the current rather suboptimal mood: the city is delaying construction processes - many even see this as wantonness on the part of the current city government.