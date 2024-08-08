"Krone" commentary
Fernpass turmoil: Someone should still know their way around
The debates surrounding the expansion plans for the Fernpass in Tyrol are becoming increasingly bizarre. Since Wednesday, there has been another chapter in this case. A commentary by Markus Gassler:
On Wednesday, CIPRA, the International Convention for the Protection of the Alps, raised eyebrows by stating that the tunnel projects on the Fernpass - both the summit and the 2nd tube of the Lermoos Tunnel - were in breach of the Transport Protocol. Half an hour later, the province spoke up and claimed the exact opposite. The state said that CIPRA was not aware of the rules it had drawn up and imposed. Legal opinions - commissioned by the state - are cited as proof of this.
That is bold and daring. Because it's a bit like when my wife tells me that she's unwell (for whatever reason) and I tell her that she's wrong. And as proof, I present her with a certificate from my family doctor, in which he writes - at my request - that my wife is fine anyway, but that she doesn't understand.
Whatever you think of the country's plans for the long-distance pass: The whole thing is no longer comprehensible for normal citizens. The fact is that the people along the route are - justifiably - afraid that the 7.5-ton limit on the Fernpass will fall and that even more traffic will be attracted as a result. The state promises that the tonnage limit will be upheld. Knowing that the power to decide does not lie with the state, but with the courts.
Furthermore, the truck driving ban is as full of holes as a Swiss cheese and can unfortunately be easily circumvented.
