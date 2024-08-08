Fernpass turmoil: Someone should still know their way around

Whatever you think of the country's plans for the long-distance pass: The whole thing is no longer comprehensible for normal citizens. The fact is that the people along the route are - justifiably - afraid that the 7.5-ton limit on the Fernpass will fall and that even more traffic will be attracted as a result. The state promises that the tonnage limit will be upheld. Knowing that the power to decide does not lie with the state, but with the courts.