Confession made
“Killing infidels”: Islamists had “big plans”
New details from the authorities show how far advanced the young Islamists' plans for the attack were. Taylor Swift fans in front of Vienna's Prater stadium should have been targeted. The Republic's top intelligence officer sees "unimaginable challenges" in the future.
When Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP), DSN boss Omar Jaijawi-Pirchner and Police Director General Franz Ruf step up to the lectern in Vienna on Thursday afternoon, the assembled media and disappointed "Swifties" have one question: how close was that?
The ÖVP minister gives a clear answer: "The situation was serious, the situation is serious." A tragedy was prevented. He had "understanding" for the cancellation. Ruf added a little later that the 19-year-old main suspect had made a full confession.
Terrorist had "big plans"
The Lower Austrian with North Macedonian roots and his 17-year-old colleague, who was arrested at the stadium site, had meant business. Strong social changes would also prove this. The 19-year-old had quit his job and announced that he had "big plans". "He has conspicuously changed his appearance and adapted it to the IS."
The situation briefly explained
- An Austrian Islamist cell has planned a terrorist attack on one of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.
- A 19-year-old from Ternitz (Lower Austria) was arrested. He has confessed.
- A 17-year-old from Vienna was arrested on the stadium grounds. According to "Krone" information, he worked for a facility company that was active on the site.
- A 15-year-old was stopped by the authorities in Vienna. His role has not yet been sufficiently determined.
- An immediate threat has been averted, but the search for potential accomplices continues.
The stadium insider had "broken up" with his girlfriend shortly before the attack. The statements by DSN boss Haijawi-Pirchner ultimately made it clear: the authorities may have saved the lives of numerous "Swities"!
Focus on explosives, cutting and stabbing weapons
The head of the secret service drew up a rough attack plan. Cutting and stabbing weapons in combination with explosives were to be used. "He wanted to kill himself and as many people as possible." Whether a car was also to be used is still part of "extensive" investigations. There are no known dangers for other major events.
The planned attacks would have focused on the area around the Happel Stadium. "Killing people outside the stadium" was the plan. At Swift concerts, this is where those who have not been able to get tickets traditionally gather. Up to 200,000 people were expected in Vienna on all three concert evenings.
No remorse detectable
Initial interrogations also allow conclusions to be drawn about the degree of radicalization of the main suspect, who also has "clear tendencies" towards al-Qaeda. Remorse was sought in vain. Haijawi-Pirchner: "He was clearly radicalized and thinks it is right to kill 'infidels'." However, the foiled attack is only a symptom of a much larger problem.
"Islamic extremism presents us with an unimaginable challenge," warned the DSN boss. People are easy for terrorists to reach on the Internet. What is striking is that the perpetrators are getting younger and younger. Extremism expert Peter R. Neumann speaks of so-called TikTok jihadists who radicalize themselves on the Internet.
Anyone can download instructions from Islamist groups on how to build bombs. According to Haijawi-Pirchner, this is what happened, as the analysis of seized data carriers shows.
Hydrogen peroxide and detonators were found in the house of the main suspect. "Power, knives, anabolic steroids and counterfeit money" were also seized.
Preparations for Swift attack well advanced
The preparations were apparently well advanced: "Explosives found in the house were destroyed on site due to their dangerous nature," Haijawi-Pirchner said.
Our state security works!
Innenminister Karner
Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH
"The danger from Islamist extremism has increased significantly in Europe following the terrible attack by Hamas on Israel. Austria was and is no exception," said Karner.
According to the Interior Minister, it was time to be allowed to monitor messenger services where terrorists communicate. The authorities must be able to "do their job in a timely manner" in the interests of the population. At the same time, he emphasized: "Our state security works!" International networking is a given again.
"Especially in terrorism, it is essential to be internationally networked," agreed DSN boss Haijawi-Pirchner. Information flows in both directions have been established since the reorganization of the secret service. In this specific case, this means that the original tip-off came from abroad and referred to a single perpetrator. Own information had revealed a "known" network.
Karner takes a swipe at Kickl
There was also a bit of party politics. Karner said: "I don't even want to imagine what could have happened if the old BVT, which was smashed by my predecessor, had now been in charge."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.