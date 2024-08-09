No pardon for Vienna cab rank mafia

Vienna's cab chairman Leopold Kautzner admits that there have been "problems" in front of the main station, to which they have now "reacted together with ÖBB and the City of Vienna". "We are on hand to help and advise passengers on site and ensure that all cab drivers adhere to the applicable regulations," promises Kautzner. The aim is to work on the "good reputation of the industry". The guild wants to wait and see how the measures work, but is already thinking about further measures.