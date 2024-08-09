"Krone" success
No pardon for Vienna cab rank mafia
Following "Krone" reports about abuses, particularly at the cab rank in front of Vienna Central Station, the city, ÖBB and the cab guild are now taking joint action against black sheep among the drivers. The latter admits that there have been "problems" in the past.
Rejected passengers, an illegal allocation system of drivers and passengers orchestrated by dubious "Kapos", unfriendliness and more - following "Krone" reports of abuses, particularly at the cab rank in front of Vienna Central Station, City Hall, ÖBB and the cab guild are now taking joint action.
Patrols to see what is right
From now on, ÖBB security staff will patrol the taxi rank together with representatives of the guild. The fact that drivers are now taking the liberty of disregarding passenger rights laid down by state law - above all, cabs have a duty to carry passengers and are not allowed to turn them away, no matter how unprofitable they may be! - is hardly conceivable.
The guild members are to train ÖBB employees so that in future they will be able to recognize on their own whether all applicable rules are being observed. They are also available to answer passengers' questions and complaints. As a further warning signal to the black sheep of the industry, the seven most important passenger rights have now been displayed in German and English outside the main station.
Vienna's cab chairman Leopold Kautzner admits that there have been "problems" in front of the main station, to which they have now "reacted together with ÖBB and the City of Vienna". "We are on hand to help and advise passengers on site and ensure that all cab drivers adhere to the applicable regulations," promises Kautzner. The aim is to work on the "good reputation of the industry". The guild wants to wait and see how the measures work, but is already thinking about further measures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
