Vadlau cheers – her love’s gold dream shattered

Vadlau and Schüller have been a couple for several years. In the summer, the two went public with their love via "Krone". Schüller kicks for the FC Bayern women's team in her day job. She wanted to win big with Germany at the Olympics - and leave Paris as a gold medal heroine, just like her girlfriend Vadlau. Nothing came of it. Germany's women's team lost 1-0 to the USA in the semi-final on Wednesday evening after extra time - without Schüller, who had to pull out at short notice due to injury.