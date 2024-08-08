Lea Schüller
Vadlau cheers – her love’s gold dream shattered
It could have been THE story of the 2024 Olympics: Lara Vadlau, Olympic champion as of today, and her girlfriend Lea Schüller could both have won gold in Paris. However, Schüller's dream was shattered one day before Vadlau's big triumph.
Vadlau and Schüller have been a couple for several years. In the summer, the two went public with their love via "Krone". Schüller kicks for the FC Bayern women's team in her day job. She wanted to win big with Germany at the Olympics - and leave Paris as a gold medal heroine, just like her girlfriend Vadlau. Nothing came of it. Germany's women's team lost 1-0 to the USA in the semi-final on Wednesday evening after extra time - without Schüller, who had to pull out at short notice due to injury.
That won't diminish her love. Interesting: A glance at Vadlau's Instagram account is enough to get an idea of her worth. For 162 weeks, a photo of her with her girlfriend (with an interesting caption) has been fixed in first position:
"Have beautiful bodies"
"We have beautiful bodies - why shouldn't we show them off? You can be a bit provocative," smiled Vadlau in an interview with Krone two years ago, when asked about the hot pics that adorn her Insta profile here and there:
German champion
In purely sporting terms, Vadlau's girlfriend Lea can at least console herself with a look in the rear-view mirror - even if her Olympic dream has been dashed. She won the German championship with FC Bayern last season.
Incidentally, the squad included ÖFB legionnaires Katharina Naschenweng and Sarah Zadrazil. Quite a lot of Austrian connections in Lea Schüller's life.
