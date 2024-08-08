Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lea Schüller

Vadlau cheers – her love’s gold dream shattered

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 12:29

It could have been THE story of the 2024 Olympics: Lara Vadlau, Olympic champion as of today, and her girlfriend Lea Schüller could both have won gold in Paris. However, Schüller's dream was shattered one day before Vadlau's big triumph.

comment0 Kommentare

Vadlau and Schüller have been a couple for several years. In the summer, the two went public with their love via "Krone". Schüller kicks for the FC Bayern women's team in her day job. She wanted to win big with Germany at the Olympics - and leave Paris as a gold medal heroine, just like her girlfriend Vadlau. Nothing came of it. Germany's women's team lost 1-0 to the USA in the semi-final on Wednesday evening after extra time - without Schüller, who had to pull out at short notice due to injury.

That won't diminish her love. Interesting: A glance at Vadlau's Instagram account is enough to get an idea of her worth. For 162 weeks, a photo of her with her girlfriend (with an interesting caption) has been fixed in first position:

"Have beautiful bodies"
"We have beautiful bodies - why shouldn't we show them off? You can be a bit provocative," smiled Vadlau in an interview with Krone two years ago, when asked about the hot pics that adorn her Insta profile here and there:

German champion
In purely sporting terms, Vadlau's girlfriend Lea can at least console herself with a look in the rear-view mirror - even if her Olympic dream has been dashed. She won the German championship with FC Bayern last season.

Incidentally, the squad included ÖFB legionnaires Katharina Naschenweng and Sarah Zadrazil. Quite a lot of Austrian connections in Lea Schüller's life.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf