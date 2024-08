Mbappe gets started at Real – and jokes with Alaba

Back in Madrid

Mbappe had been resting his legs for almost a month after the European Championship. He has been back in action since Wednesday. His team-mates are now back at work in a familiar location: the Real stars have finished their US tour. From now on, the focus is on the start of the championship. On August 18, the "White Ballet" will kick off the season away against Mallorca. Presumably with Kylian Mbappe in the starting line-up.