Automatically stored draft

From the end of 2024 (December 30), the crypto market in Austria will be more strictly regulated. This is when the EU regulation known as "Markets in Crypto Assets" (MiCA) will come into full force. The regulation governs the public offering of crypto assets, their admission to trading, own funds for issuers of crypto assets, the holding of an asset reserve for crypto assets, withdrawal and redemption options for retail investors, the provision of crypto asset services and measures to prevent and prohibit market abuse.