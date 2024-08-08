Two dead, injured
What is known about the hotel collapse on the Moselle
Two people have died in the hotel collapse in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. They are said to be the hotel owner and a woman who was born in 1961. While the woman's body was recovered late on Wednesday afternoon, the man is still lying in the rubble.
According to the police, a rescue in the evening was too dangerous. As reported, parts of the hotel collapsed at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents called the emergency services. "When the first forces arrived, it turned out that an entire storey of this building structure had collapsed and that both ceilings were basically on top of each other," said fire and disaster control inspector Jörg Teusch.
There were 14 people in the hotel at the time of the collapse. Five were rescued relatively quickly because they had been in "uninvolved parts of the building". Nine other people were initially trapped under the rubble. Late on Wednesday evening, the last surviving woman was rescued (see video above). For two people - a man and a woman - all help came too late.
Minister President: "Unusual accident"
"This is an unusual accident for Rhineland-Palatinate", said Minister President Alexander Schweitzer (SPD). He visited the site of the accident. "The fact that a house collapses like this and that a hotel in the middle of a wonderful tourist region collapses is something that fortunately has not become a common experience in recent years and must not become one."
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) also made a statement following the accident. "My sympathies and thoughts go out to the families of those killed. We very much hope that the seriously injured will recover from their injuries."
Neighbors back in their homes
The 21 neighbors who had to leave their homes in the meantime were able to return. Apart from the hotel, no other buildings were damaged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
