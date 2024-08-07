State of emergency declared in Russian border region

Kremlin deplores missile attacks on civilian targets

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin accused the "Kiev regime" of a serious new provocation. Rockets had also been fired at civilian objects and residential buildings, Putin said at a government meeting broadcast in parts by the Kremlin on Telegram. At a meeting with the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the FSB, the domestic intelligence service responsible for border protection, he would shortly listen to further reports on the situation, the President said. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke of an "act of terrorism" against the civilian population.