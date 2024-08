Olympics: Spitz and Schober get off to a slow start

"That was a bit unnecessary"

Spitz came into the clubhouse with three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey and then had to contend with the wind in particular. "It was very, very difficult today. If you don't really get into it right from the start, you feel like you're running a bit behind and unfortunately that was the case today. I had the feeling I was more of a passenger. The double bogey on 17 was a bit unnecessary," explained the 24-year-old on ORF.