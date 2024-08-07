Starting signal
Photovoltaic system to be built at the Pfänder Tunnel
Asfinag is relying on the power of the sun to generate its own electricity in Vorarlberg - a photovoltaic system at the Pfänder Tunnel is set to generate energy as early as October this year.
ASFINAG aims to be self-sufficient in electricity by 2030 - by reducing its general energy requirements by 20 percent and expanding its own power generation. In Vorarlberg, the focus of the project is on the power of the sun.
One of the projects concerns the Pfänder Tunnel, which, with its two tubes and extensive technological equipment, has an annual energy requirement of 3,500 megawatt hours per year. Photovoltaic systems with a total output of 670 kWp are now being installed at both portals. Around a fifth of the tunnel's energy consumption is to be covered by self-produced, sustainable electricity. On the north side, the PV system will have an output of 350 kWp, while the south portal will have 320 kWp.
"In addition to the extensive system here at the Pfänder Tunnel, we are continuing along this path with projects at Weidach, the Ambergtunnel, Gais and Nüziders. Our tunnels are the largest consumers of electricity, and with photovoltaics we can supply the safety facilities with sustainable energy directly on site," explained Asfinag board members Hartwig Hufnagl and Herbert Kasser.
Provincial Councillor Daniel Zadra (Greens) is also delighted with the project: "The operation of tunnels consumes huge amounts of energy. I am therefore very pleased that Asfinag is now using its own PV systems - they make double sense, so to speak, especially on already sealed surfaces such as tunnel portals. Photovoltaic projects of this kind pay off for the company because renewable energies are the cheapest way to produce energy. But it also pays off for Vorarlberg: every single PV system brings us closer to our major goal of energy autonomy and saves CO2."
ASFINAG's own systems rely on solar power
At the beginning of the year, a PV system with an energy yield of around 60 megawatt hours per year was put into operation at the Asfinag base in Gais, which supplies the necessary energy for the base - and in Bregenz, around 90 megawatt hours per year are generated for the city tunnel by its own PV system on the roof of the Weidach operations center.
The Hohenems highway maintenance depot itself will also receive a PV system to supply it with green electricity in future. The system with more than 370 kWp will be installed there as part of a comprehensive general refurbishment of the site, during which the entire electrical installations will also be brought up to the latest state of the art.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.