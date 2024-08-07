Is the problem wolf still alive?

"Animal didn't look like a beast"

The animal, which was around 500 meters away, did not make an aggressive impression. "The wolf was quite relaxed and didn't look like a beast at all." The son took a few pictures and videos of the wild animal as a hunter approached on the slope. "We estimate that he was around 200 to 300 meters away from the animal. We then made our way towards the car and met two more hunters. A shot was fired shortly afterwards," reports Ralph Härle.