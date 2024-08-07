Shot heard
Is the problem wolf still alive?
In the Mellental valley, not far from the Kanisfluh, a wolf had attacked a herd of cattle in the past few days. As a result, the authorities at the BH Bregenz decided that the predator should be dealt with. On Wednesday morning, hikers came across a wolf and a hunter near the Kanisfluh. A shot was fired shortly afterwards.
Together with his son Malte, Ralph Härle was on the Kanisfluh at sunrise on Wednesday morning. "We watched ibexes and chamois. On the way back, we spotted the wolf," says the mountaineer. Whether it was the same animal that had killed two young animals and injured a cow in the Mellen Valley is not certain, but it is obvious.
"Animal didn't look like a beast"
The animal, which was around 500 meters away, did not make an aggressive impression. "The wolf was quite relaxed and didn't look like a beast at all." The son took a few pictures and videos of the wild animal as a hunter approached on the slope. "We estimate that he was around 200 to 300 meters away from the animal. We then made our way towards the car and met two more hunters. A shot was fired shortly afterwards," reports Ralph Härle.
It is very likely that this was aimed at Master Isegrim. It is not yet known whether the wolf was fatally shot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
