Heavy attacks spread terror in Russia

Deaths in Russian border regions

On Tuesday, Russia said it had repelled Ukrainian advances on Kursk far from the front line. "After suffering significant losses, the remnants of the sabotage group withdrew to Ukrainian territory," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday. Russia had deployed artillery, combat aircraft and drones to repel the attack. According to Russian sources, up to 300 Ukrainian fighters were involved in the attack on the towns of Nikolayevo-Darjino and Oleshnya. The men were supported by tanks. The governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, stated that the attack had been repelled, but that the situation on the border was still "difficult". According to the authorities, five people were killed, including two paramedics. At least twenty people were injured, including six children.