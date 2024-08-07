Kremlin: "Act of terror"
Heavy attacks spread terror in Russia
The wave of attacks in Russia shows no signs of abating: Moscow accuses Ukraine of further attacks on the Kursk Oblast near the border. The Kremlin is extremely upset and speaks of an "act of terror" against the civilian population.
"This is another act of terrorism," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Russian broadcaster Sputnik. There had already been Ukrainian attacks with tanks on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow made it public on Wednesday that the Ukrainian military had continued its airstrikes.
"It (the act of terrorism, editor's note) is obviously directed against a peaceful population, against a civilian population," continued Zakharova. Ukraine did not comment on this. Both warring parties repeatedly claim that they did not attack the civilian population.
The Russian side published photos that allegedly show Ukrainian combat equipment in Russia:
Drones were also intercepted in the Voronezh, Belgorod and Rostov oblasts, which, like Kursk, share a border with Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defense. Ukraine repeatedly fires artillery and missiles into Russian territory and even has targets deep inside Russia in its sights with long-range drones. Infantry attacks are rare, however.
The Telegram channel "Rybar", which is close to the Russian Ministry of Defense, warns of the dangerous situation in Kursk Oblast:
Deaths in Russian border regions
On Tuesday, Russia said it had repelled Ukrainian advances on Kursk far from the front line. "After suffering significant losses, the remnants of the sabotage group withdrew to Ukrainian territory," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday. Russia had deployed artillery, combat aircraft and drones to repel the attack. According to Russian sources, up to 300 Ukrainian fighters were involved in the attack on the towns of Nikolayevo-Darjino and Oleshnya. The men were supported by tanks. The governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, stated that the attack had been repelled, but that the situation on the border was still "difficult". According to the authorities, five people were killed, including two paramedics. At least twenty people were injured, including six children.
Emergency services on high alert
Smirnov announced on Wednesday that all emergency services were on high alert. He called on the population to donate blood so that supplies could be replenished. According to Smirnov, there have been a dozen air raid alerts in Kursk Oblast in the past 24 hours. There were no reports of new ground fighting until Wednesday morning.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, three drones were intercepted over Belgorod Oblast and two each over Voronezh and Rostov. In Voronezh, the drones damaged several residential buildings and cars, the governor announced on Telegram.
The Ukrainian military is concentrating on pushing back the Russian armed forces, which control almost a fifth of its territory. Over the past six months, however, Russian troops have been advancing further and further. Russian troops began their large-scale invasion of the neighboring country on 24 February 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
