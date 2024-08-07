Despite sales growth: Lenzing still in the red

Earnings after tax: minus 65.4 million euros

On Wednesday, however, it was Sielaff who presented the figures for the first half of 2024. What do they look like for the fiber producer from Upper Austria? At EUR 1.31 billion, turnover was 4.8 percent higher than in the first half of 2023. While the operating result before depreciation and amortization even climbed to EUR 164.4 million, Lenzing still ended up in the red in terms of earnings after tax: minus EUR 65.4 million. Earnings before taxes are also negative after the first half of the year: minus 22.3 million euros.