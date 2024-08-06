Vorteilswelt
Goal of the year?

Crazy! Armenian goalie scores from over 90 meters

06.08.2024 20:43

Do you know Ognjen Čančarević? Then it's time to change that! Because he, the goalkeeper (!) of all people, helped Armenia's FC Noah to victory with a goal from over 90 (!) meters in the Conference League match against traditional club AEK Athens ...

The first leg of the clash with the Greeks had just entered the 66th minute when Noah goalkeeper Čančarević received a back pass and the passing lanes were too precise for him to play cleanly out from the back. Now it was up to the 34-year-old veteran, a Serbian-born player who was naturalized in Armenia. But no one had expected how Čančarević would do it ...

Goalie kicked the ball with full force into the Armenian night sky
Standing roughly level with the penalty spot in his own penalty area, the goalkeeper took heart, lashed out with his left leg and kicked the ball into the Armenian night sky like an angry horse. With so much force that the ball briefly disappeared from the view of the TV cameras and then only touched the ground again just outside the AEK penalty area after a long arc.

Thomas Strakosha, the Greek goalkeeper, had been able to watch the ball for seconds as it headed in his direction, but the Albanian team goalkeeper completely misjudged its trajectory. By the time he recognized the danger and rushed back, standing just outside his own box, it was already too late: the ball bounced off the turf and over Strakosha and into the goal - 2:1 for FC Noah ...

A huge shock for ex-Rapidler Robert Ljubičić and his AEK Athens teammates, who had expected more from their visit to Armenia. But it was to get even worse, because instead of equalizing the deficit, the Noah players went one better and ultimately won 3:1 thanks to a goal in the 98th minute ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
