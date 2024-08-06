Only passenger survives
Overloaded SUV crashes into canal in Florida: 9 dead
Nine people were killed on Monday when an overloaded SUV spun out of control on a road in southern Florida, crashed into a guardrail and plunged into a canal.
The Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hatton Highway near the community of Belle Glade with ten people on board at around 7:30 p.m. local time on Monday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told US broadcaster CBS News.
Left the road on a bend
The driver had driven the SUV off the road on a bend. The SUV crashed into a guardrail before plunging into a canal that runs parallel to the road, sheriff's investigators said. They do not believe the accident was related to flooding from Tropical Storm Debby, which roared across Florida on Monday.
The Palm Beach County Fire Chief told reporters that the SUV was on its roof and partially submerged when responders arrived.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and five others died at the hospital. Among the dead is the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man who was sitting in the passenger seat was seriously injured. His condition is said to be serious.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
