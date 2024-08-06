Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Focus on social benefits

Babler model: Syrians would receive €2200 more

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 20:00

The case of a family of nine from Vienna has sparked a debate about the level of social benefits. According to a model developed by SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and Volkshilfe, benefits of €4,600 net per month are too little for the parents with many children. If it were up to them, they would receive much more. 

comment0 Kommentare

Social justice, a key issue for the Social Democrats. The issue is currently causing enormous emotion. Vienna City Councillor Peter Hacker is currently having to defend 4600 euros net (including rent subsidy, excluding various benefits) for a Syrian refugee family with seven children and no work.

His SPÖ friend and party leader Andreas Babler would be much more generous. On May 27, the mayor of Traiskirchen, together with Volkshilfe managing director Erich Fenninger, presented what they see as a desirable model for basic child benefits.

The aim is to combat rampant poverty. In addition to minimum security for the two adults, there should be a universal amount of 367 euros per month that combines family benefits. This would be supplemented by an income-related benefit of around 312 euros per month.

Babler model provides for significantly more money
If you calculate this for the Syrian family with seven children that is currently so often quoted, the result for the six beneficiaries is

  • 367 euros plus 312 euros for the family at risk of poverty.
  • That is 679 euros times six instead of 312 times six, plus other benefits as before - a total of 6800 euros.
  • This is therefore 2200 euros a month more than the 4600 euros net currently so hotly debated.

According to SPÖ leader Babler and Volkshilfe, this would mean a total of 1.2 billion euros in additional costs for the taxpayer. But this is much less than the 17 billion euros that child poverty currently costs the Republic every year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Erich Vogl
Erich Vogl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf