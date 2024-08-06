Focus on social benefits
Babler model: Syrians would receive €2200 more
The case of a family of nine from Vienna has sparked a debate about the level of social benefits. According to a model developed by SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and Volkshilfe, benefits of €4,600 net per month are too little for the parents with many children. If it were up to them, they would receive much more.
Social justice, a key issue for the Social Democrats. The issue is currently causing enormous emotion. Vienna City Councillor Peter Hacker is currently having to defend 4600 euros net (including rent subsidy, excluding various benefits) for a Syrian refugee family with seven children and no work.
His SPÖ friend and party leader Andreas Babler would be much more generous. On May 27, the mayor of Traiskirchen, together with Volkshilfe managing director Erich Fenninger, presented what they see as a desirable model for basic child benefits.
The aim is to combat rampant poverty. In addition to minimum security for the two adults, there should be a universal amount of 367 euros per month that combines family benefits. This would be supplemented by an income-related benefit of around 312 euros per month.
Babler model provides for significantly more money
If you calculate this for the Syrian family with seven children that is currently so often quoted, the result for the six beneficiaries is
- 367 euros plus 312 euros for the family at risk of poverty.
- That is 679 euros times six instead of 312 times six, plus other benefits as before - a total of 6800 euros.
- This is therefore 2200 euros a month more than the 4600 euros net currently so hotly debated.
According to SPÖ leader Babler and Volkshilfe, this would mean a total of 1.2 billion euros in additional costs for the taxpayer. But this is much less than the 17 billion euros that child poverty currently costs the Republic every year.
