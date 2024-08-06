Before the EL match in Trabzon
Kara warns: “Rapid will need police protection!”
Ex-Rapidler Ercan Kara has already experienced derbies in Trabzon with Samsun and knows what Seidl and Co. can expect ++ Scandal against Fener made headlines!
It's only three hours by car." Nevertheless, Ercan Kara will probably not be watching the Rapid game in Trabzon live. "That's our rival, it's a derby for us. It's about the king of the north. I would therefore have to go to Rapid's fan sector."
"The fans are fanatical, very loud!"
Where - but only in the stands - the seven-time team striker would certainly be welcomed with open arms. The 28-year-old made a name for himself at Hütteldorf for two seasons before landing at Samsunspor via the USA. Also in the north of Turkey. "It's over 30 degrees and the humidity is high," Kara warns his ex-colleagues, but not just about the temperatures.
"The fans are fanatical, very loud. It's going to be a cauldron." At least that's how he knows it from the derbies. "Rapid will also need police protection," says the Viennese calmly. "But that's normal in Turkey." Just like fireworks outside the hotel to deprive players of sleep. "The EURO was additional motivation. The league is starting now. The fans are keen on soccer again."
Especially in Trabzon. At the end of last season, the third-placed team in the league had to play four home games in front of empty stands. Against Fenerbahce, fans stormed the pitch and brutally attacked the visiting players around Müldür and Co - the scandalous scenes went around the world.
Cab sidetracked
"The rivalry with Istanbul is great, but Fener is hated here," says Kara openly. Because Fenerbahce only secured the title ahead of Trabzon in 2011 thanks to match-fixing, but the trophy - even when the scandal broke - never landed in the Black Sea. There was a corresponding state of emergency when the club finally won its seventh league title in 2022 after almost four decades, with fans flying in from all over Europe just to party. Including ex-Rapidler Yusuf Demir, by the way.
"They've really strengthened their squad," says Kara, who knows that Trabzonspor will be gunning for the title this season. "It will be difficult for Rapid." Although the names (Weghorst, Onuachu, etc.) that are rumored to have landed with the Blue-Red can no longer cause fear. The naming has long been done. Without Taxi Fountas. The Greek, who once went on strike from Rapid, no longer has a shirt at Trabzonspor.
Despite new legionnaire regulations in Turkey. "14 foreigners are allowed in the squad, twelve on the match report," explains Kara. The star of the 40-man squad: Mahmoud Trezeguet, 70-time Egyptian team player. The aim is to eliminate him. It's clear who Kara is rooting for. But only in front of the TV. From a safe distance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
