Champions League qualifier
Salzburg v Twente Enschede, LIVE from 20.45
Red Bull Salzburg will face Dutch club Twente Enschede in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers. The home game will lay the foundations for progression to the next round. We will be reporting live from 8.45pm - see ticker below.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Building on successes
After opening victories in the ÖFB Cup and the Bundesliga, Red Bull Salzburg are also getting serious on the international stage. The runners-up will be fighting for a good starting position for the return match in the Netherlands in a week's time in the first leg of the third round of Champions League qualifying against Twente Enschede on Tuesday (20:45) in front of a home crowd. If they advance, they would face the winner of Glasgow Rangers - Dynamo Kiev in the play-off.
In the event of elimination against the Eredivisie's third-placed team from the previous season, the "Bulls" would be guaranteed a place in the Europa League group stage. However, coach Pepijn Lijnders does not want to dwell on this scenario, as the Dutchman is aiming for a sixth consecutive appearance in the top flight with Salzburg. "We will approach this game with the aim of reaching the Champions League. I have Champions League experience through Liverpool, I want to be there again," explained the former assistant to Jürgen Klopp at the Reds.
Captain left the ship
Lijnders showed great respect for Twente. "They have individual quality, a stable, good team with a clear playing idea. They definitely have Champions League quality. It will be an interesting and exciting game, but we are well prepared for it." The 41-year-old emphasized that an "exceptional performance" would be required to succeed against Twente.
The fact that the Dutch side have yet to play a competitive game this season is not relevant for Lijnders. "The only disadvantage for Twente could be that they have lost their captain," suggested the coach. Robin Pöpper moved to Glasgow Rangers last Wednesday for just under four million euros.
Bloodletting in the city of Mozart
Salzburg's bloodletting is significantly greater - mainstays such as Strahinja Pavlovic and Luka Sucic have left the club in recent days, while Fernando, Alexander Schlager, Daouda Guindo and Takumu Kawamura are also injured. However, Oscar Gloukh is available again after returning home from the Olympics. Regardless of the personnel, Lijnders will not deviate from his philosophy. "We'll play the same way against every opponent - stand tall and keep the ball as far away from our own goal as possible."
This involves a certain amount of risk, as was evident in the 3:2 win against GAK. "That wasn't the perfect game yet, but it wouldn't have been good if we had put in our best performance of the season right at the start. The team will continue to grow," promised Lijnders. "It needs time, and we'll give it that time."
Ticket sales for the first home match of the season have been slow so far - not to the delight of goalkeeper and neo-captain Janis Blaswich. "We want to offer the fans something, but to do that we need support from the stands," warned the player on loan from RB Leipzig.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
