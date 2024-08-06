Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Champions League qualifier

Salzburg v Twente Enschede, LIVE from 20.45

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 05:01

Red Bull Salzburg will face Dutch club Twente Enschede in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers. The home game will lay the foundations for progression to the next round. We will be reporting live from 8.45pm - see ticker below. 

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the LIVETICKER:

Building on successes
After opening victories in the ÖFB Cup and the Bundesliga, Red Bull Salzburg are also getting serious on the international stage. The runners-up will be fighting for a good starting position for the return match in the Netherlands in a week's time in the first leg of the third round of Champions League qualifying against Twente Enschede on Tuesday (20:45) in front of a home crowd. If they advance, they would face the winner of Glasgow Rangers - Dynamo Kiev in the play-off.

In the event of elimination against the Eredivisie's third-placed team from the previous season, the "Bulls" would be guaranteed a place in the Europa League group stage. However, coach Pepijn Lijnders does not want to dwell on this scenario, as the Dutchman is aiming for a sixth consecutive appearance in the top flight with Salzburg. "We will approach this game with the aim of reaching the Champions League. I have Champions League experience through Liverpool, I want to be there again," explained the former assistant to Jürgen Klopp at the Reds.

Captain left the ship
Lijnders showed great respect for Twente. "They have individual quality, a stable, good team with a clear playing idea. They definitely have Champions League quality. It will be an interesting and exciting game, but we are well prepared for it." The 41-year-old emphasized that an "exceptional performance" would be required to succeed against Twente.

Pepijn Lijnders (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Pepijn Lijnders
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The fact that the Dutch side have yet to play a competitive game this season is not relevant for Lijnders. "The only disadvantage for Twente could be that they have lost their captain," suggested the coach. Robin Pöpper moved to Glasgow Rangers last Wednesday for just under four million euros.

Bloodletting in the city of Mozart
Salzburg's bloodletting is significantly greater - mainstays such as Strahinja Pavlovic and Luka Sucic have left the club in recent days, while Fernando, Alexander Schlager, Daouda Guindo and Takumu Kawamura are also injured. However, Oscar Gloukh is available again after returning home from the Olympics. Regardless of the personnel, Lijnders will not deviate from his philosophy. "We'll play the same way against every opponent - stand tall and keep the ball as far away from our own goal as possible."

This involves a certain amount of risk, as was evident in the 3:2 win against GAK. "That wasn't the perfect game yet, but it wouldn't have been good if we had put in our best performance of the season right at the start. The team will continue to grow," promised Lijnders. "It needs time, and we'll give it that time."

Ticket sales for the first home match of the season have been slow so far - not to the delight of goalkeeper and neo-captain Janis Blaswich. "We want to offer the fans something, but to do that we need support from the stands," warned the player on loan from RB Leipzig.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf