Salzburg v Twente Enschede, LIVE from 20.45

In the event of elimination against the Eredivisie's third-placed team from the previous season, the "Bulls" would be guaranteed a place in the Europa League group stage. However, coach Pepijn Lijnders does not want to dwell on this scenario, as the Dutchman is aiming for a sixth consecutive appearance in the top flight with Salzburg. "We will approach this game with the aim of reaching the Champions League. I have Champions League experience through Liverpool, I want to be there again," explained the former assistant to Jürgen Klopp at the Reds.